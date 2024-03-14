PESLT lends a hand to Winston Lewis’s family

The PE Sports Legends Trusts recently expanded its objectives from recognising and acknowledging sporting legends in the communities to offering financial support where possible and needed.
One such beneficiary is former star Eastern Province soccer player Winston Lewis, who was recently diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease (MND).
As a supremely talented fullback, Lewis rose from the amateur ranks with the Ray (Renewal and Youth) and Park United Clubs to play professionally for PE Blackpool and UPE Spurs.
He had the distinction of attaining EP and Sacos (South African Council On Sport) colours during his playing career.
Lewis was described by those who saw him as small in stature but dynamite on the field of play. He was super fast, skilful and a highly respected leader.
Lewis obtained his Safa Level 1 coaching qualifications and was coaching the Booysens Pride team when he fell ill.
His condition has now deteriorated to the point that he is reliant on family and friends for all his needs.
Lewis’ movements have become severely restricted with the loss of the functioning of his limbs and his speech is also now impaired which has resulted in family members enlisting the assistance of a caregiver.
“Naturally, the financial strain has impacted his family and every attempt is being made to raise funds through organised activities to provide medical and care assistance to Winston,” a statement from the PESLT said.
The organisation recently held a successful fundraising day at the Humewood Golf Club.
The trustees noted the appeal for assistance from the Lewis family and donated R10,000 to assist with costs.
“It is hoped that these funds will provide much-needed assistance to Winston.
“A helping hand is being extended to the Lewis family in the hope that Winston may be made more comfortable and for some necessary medication and healthcare to be provided,” the statement said.
Family friend Desmond Lewis, another household soccer name, expressed his thanks and appreciation to PESLT for their contribution.
The organisation's chair Richard Draai added: “This is what the PESLT is about. Reaching out to those sports legends when they need assistance.” — PESLT
PESLT lends a hand to Winston Lewis’s family
Image: SUPPLIED
