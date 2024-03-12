Mamelodi Sundowns took their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership to 13 points after an uninspiring 1-1 draw with city rivals SuperSport United at Loftus on Tuesday night.
With this share of the spoils, the Brazilians have accumulated 46 points from 18 matches and have extended their unbeaten league run to 42, making them overwhelming favourites to win the league record-extending seventh season in succession.
It is also worth noting that Sundowns have played two matches fewer than second-placed Pirates who have blown hot and cold this season in the league, much to the frustration of their fans.
On the other hand, United have climbed to third but only because of an inferior goal difference to Pirates as they are equal on 33 points from 20 matches.
Sundowns, SuperSport dish out an uninspiring league draw at Loftus
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Both teams turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup with United visiting Richards Bay at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday while Sundowns host Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
There was nothing much exciting during the opening exchanges and a notable moment came after 24 minutes when Thembinkosi Lorch went down in the SuperSport box after a challenge from Siphesihle Ndlovu but referee Xola Sitela waved play on.
Sundowns opened the scoring on the half-hour mark through a thunderous long-range strike from Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena that gave United goalkeeper Washington Arubi no chance.
This was a third long-range stunner from Mokoena, who did not celebrate a goal against his former team, as he scored similar well-taken goals against Chippa United in the league and TP Mazembe in the Champions League.
United equalised three minutes later when talisman Bradley Grobler sneaked through at the far post to finish off a free kick from Lyle Lakay that went over the heads of Bongani Zungu and Grant Kekana.
With this goal, Grobler has moved to eight goals in the DStv Premiership behind Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City with nine and Lucas Ribeiro of Sundowns who now leads the goalscoring charts with 10 strikes.
