Liverpool an 'annoying pain' for others in the title race, says Klopp

Liverpool have to fight in every game in their bid for the Premier League title in a race between the top three, manager Jurgen Klopp said after his side fell to second place in the standings after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.
The point shared at Anfield left Liverpool in second place on goal difference and Arsenal on top. City are third on 63 points, one behind the top two, with 10 games left to be played in the closest title race since 2014.
The German was optimistic that his side would be a pain for the other two teams as Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion next in the league on March 31, the same day that City host Arsenal, which could further reshuffle the standings.
“We are this gritty, annoying, pain you will not get rid of ... In our situation we cannot now run away from other teams,” Klopp told the club's website.
“Arsenal are in incredible shape, the last five or six games I saw them — which were outstanding — they played pretty much exactly the same line-up. No (Gabriel) Martinelli but then you have (Leandro) Trossard, that's good as well.
“We just have to fight through (the remaining 10 games) to be there.”
Liverpool, who won the League Cup last month, are fighting on all remaining fronts in the manager's last season at the club.
They host Sparta Prague on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie and travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.
City defender Kyle Walker said a close three-horse title race is great for the Premier League and should motivate Manchester City to go after a fourth successive league title.
City, who have won three league titles in a row since the 2020-21 season, shared a point at Anfield on Sunday that left them in third place.
“There's so much football and key, important games to play,” Walker told the club's website after the draw at Anfield.
“It’s great for the Premier League — to have three teams so close, at the top of their game with great players, it’s a great spectacle.
“We need to make sure we're there and fighting until the end. To win four (league titles in a row) which no-one has ever done, that's what we are striving for — that's our hunger.”
City host Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.
• Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool, announced the appointment of the club's former sporting director Michael Edwards as their chief executive of football.
FSG said in a statement that the 44-year-old would assume a broad range of responsibilities "including leading efforts to identify and recruit new leadership" for Liverpool's football operation.
Edwards arrived at Anfield in 2011 as Liverpool's head of analytics before eventually taking on the role of sporting director in 2016. He left following the expiry of his contract in 2022.
The club need to find a replacement for manager Jurgen Klopp, who announced in January that he would be leaving at the end of the season, and are also currently without a sporting director.
"He returns to us in a role with greater seniority than he held previously and with a wider remit," said FSG president Mike Gordon in a statement.
"He will take over responsibilities I have previously held regarding oversight and management of Liverpool F.C.’s football operation.
"Fulfilling that role has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and handing it over and returning to a more traditional role in ownership is something I have been hoping to do for some time, but only if we could find the right individual or structure."
Edwards looked forward to fresh challenges and opportunities, including FSG acquiring a second club.
"One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organization," he said.
"I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary." — Reuters
Liverpool an 'annoying pain' for others in the title race, says Klopp
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
