Bayern coach Tuchel injures toe in pregame pep talk before Lazio win

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel's prematch pep talk worked wonders as they beat Italy's Lazio 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals but it came at a cost to his toe.
Tuchel, who will leave Bayern at the end of the season after just over a year in charge, said he kicked a box in the changing room during his speech to his players with the German champions desperate for a win to turn their season around.
The Bavarians had won just one of their previous five matches in all competitions before Tuesday's game.
“The motivational speech before the game cost me my right toe,” Tuchel said. “I was treated on the spot but did not have the courage to take the shoe off because I did not think I would get it back on.”
Tuchel spent the game on the bench sitting down as his team won 3-1 on aggregate thanks to two goals from Bayern top scorer Harry Kane and veteran Thomas Mueller.
“They (players) must have wondered why I was sitting down for the entire 90 minutes,” he said.
Harry Kane struck once in either half to steer the team to victory.
Kane headed in for the lead in the 38th minute to cancel out Lazio's first-leg 1-0 advantage and then tapped in their third goal on the rebound in the 66th after Thomas Mueller's first-half stoppage time effort had made it 2-0.
“It's a perfect evening for us. It was a big game,” said Kane, who has scored six goals for Bayern in the competition and another 27 in the Bundesliga this season.
“We were 1-0 down in the first leg. It's obviously a big moment in our season. It was a top performance.
“Of course, we know we have to improve, but nights like this can really change the season. I'm really proud of the boys and we just have to keep this momentum going.”
Bayern, who won the previous 11 consecutive league titles, are 10 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and are also out of the German Cup.
• Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe said he has “no problems” with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St Germain on Tuesday for the first time since February 14, the forward scoring both goals in their 2-1 Champions League win at Real Sociedad.
The France captain, who scored either side of halftime to help PSG reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021, informed the Ligue 1 club last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of the season.
Mbappe came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Nantes last month and was substituted in PSG's last two Ligue 1 matches, both of which ended in draws.
“I always want to play in the Champions League — it is a very important competition. I could never be a player who hides,” Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus on Tuesday.
“My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them.”
Asked about Mbappe's substitutions in recent games, manager Luis Enrique told Canal Plus: “Kylian will score 50 goals, make 25 assists with any coach, any team.
“Apparently, his immediate future won't be here so we'll have to test other solutions.”
PSG, who advanced 4-1 on aggregate, return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday when they host Reims. — Reuters
