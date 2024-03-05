Third-tier side FC Ravens booked their berth in the last 16 after beating fellow third-tier side Spain FC from the North West 3-1 on penalties.
The game finished 1-1 after extra-time.
Ravens will be happy to contest a fixture in the province as they had to play their round of 32 in KwaZulu-Natal after they struggled for a suitable local venue after the Mthatha Stadium was ruled out.
Nedbank Cup last 16 fixtures:
Wednesday March 13: University of Pretoria vs Moroka Swallow — Tuks Stadium (7pm)
Thursday March 14: Sekhukhune United vs AmaZulu — Peter Mokaba Stadium (7pm)
Friday March 15: Milford vs Stellenbosch — Princess Magogo Stadium (7pm)
Saturday March 16: Richards Bay vs SuperSport United — King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Chippa United vs Ravens — Buffalo City Stadium (3pm); Orlando Pirates vs Hungry Lions — Orlando Stadium (6pm)
Sunday March 17: D’General vs TS Galaxy — Toyota Stadium (3pm); Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United — Loftus Stadium (6pm)
DispatchLIVE
Buffalo City Stadium to host Nedbank Cup EC derby
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/ SYDNEY MAHLANGU
The Buffalo City Stadium in East London is the confirmed venue for the PSL’s Chippa United and Bizana-based ABC Motsepe League outfit FC Ravens’ much-anticipated Nedbank Last 16 derby next Saturday.
This was announced by the Premier Soccer League late on Tuesday afternoon.
The mouthwatering Eastern Cape derby will be the second official game played at the revamped historic East London venue in almost eight years.
Football only returned to the ground in February and saw Chippa United draw 1-1 with Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership, a game which saw close to 15,000 spectators in the stands.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Chippa United navigated a tricky fixture in beating ABC Motsepe league side NC Pros 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 to proceed to the last 16.
DispatchLIVE
