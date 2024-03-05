Arteta delighted with impact of Arsenal's summer signings

Arsenal's close-season signings have added a new dimension to the squad and are helping their teammates reach a higher level, manager Mikel Arteta said after their 6-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Monday evening.
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, signed from West Ham United and Chelsea in the summer, were among the scorers as Arsenal matched their biggest Premier League away win with a free-scoring display at Bramall Lane.
Arsenal have won their last seven league games and are third with 61 points, two points behind leaders Liverpool.
Asked if the players signed in the summer had helped Arsenal hit top gear at the right time, Arteta told reporters: “Yes for sure.
“Picking the right players that could bring something that we didn't have to the squad, and they're certainly doing that and improving every single player, and the mechanisms and culture around the team.
“They are doing that but there's still the most important part of the season ahead and we know that that's the case.”
The Spanish manager also provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who did not play the full 90 minutes.
"(Saka) was feeling a bit sick and as well we have Fabio (Vieira) who we have to give minutes,” Arteta said.
“It was a great opportunity (for us) and then we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli as well, he had a slight cut on his foot and we have to wait and see how he is.”
Arteta added that Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu is “very close” to returning from a calf injury.
Arsenal next host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
• Aston Villa confirmed a £119.6 million loss in their end-of-year accounts, despite a season that saw their return to European football after more than a decade.
The losses fuel concern around Villa's future transfer strategies amid the need to avoid running afoul of the league's tightened financial rules.
Profit and sustainability (PSR) regulations permit teams to lose a maximum of £105m over three years, though investments in infrastructure, the academy, charity foundation and women's football can be deducted so teams are compliant with PSR rules.
“These figures are in line with the strategic business plan, and we continue to operate within the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules,” the club said in a statement.
“The owners of Aston Villa remain committed to the long-term and sustainable development of the club, and we look forward to continued progress on the delivery of our strategic plan.”
Aston Villa, who are currently on pace to play in the Champions League next season are fourth in the Premier League.
Villa reported an increase in revenue of £217.7m, up from £178.4m in the previous year
The PSR calculation also allows teams to deduct any losses due to Covid-19 costs during the two seasons affected by the pandemic.
Everton were docked 10 points in November for violating the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. The penalty was reduced to six points last week after an appeal.
The Merseyside squad face another potential points deduction after being charged with a separate breach of the league's financial rules in January, along with Nottingham Forest.
Manchester City are facing charges of more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules.
Villa are in action on Thursday at Ajax in a Europa Conference League last-16 game and then host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.
They are five points ahead of fifth-placed Spurs though Tottenham have a game in hand. — Reuters
