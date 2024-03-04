Chippa escape with a point

Chippa United co-coach Thabo September applauded his team’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership, but said there was still room for improvement.
After their exhausting encounter on Friday against Stellies at the Danie Craven Stadium, the Gqeberha-based side now have two days to rejuvenate themselves and prepare for their next league match.
Chippa host Richards Bay on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 7.30pm).
Antonio van Wyk put Stellies ahead in the 42nd minute but defender Ismael Toure got his marching orders in the 49th minute.
Chippa used their one-man advantage to hammer away at the home goal, equalising through Craig Martin in the 68th minute.
However, the Chilli Boys struggled to keep their composure and score more goals even with an extra man at their disposal.
Though pleased with the results, the 41-year-old coach said his team were a work in progress.
The former Matsatsantsa’s DStv Diski Challenge coach joined the Gqeberha side together with co-coach Kwanele Kopo.
“It was a good game,” September said.
“In the first half, I think with teams doing well in terms of the intensity of the game, chances were created.
“The Stellenbosch goalkeeper made two saves from us and we also had to deal with a save before the goal from [Stanley] Nwabali.
“The first half was very competitive.
“I think after the red card in the second half we lost a bit of structure, which is something we need to work on.”
Though the Chilli Boys were one man up, the coach said his troops struggled to stay composed.
“The instruction was to open wide, to keep width, and then find moments when to go in the middle through Eva and Elmo, but it seemed like we kept on losing the ball.
“The first ball goes straight to them and then we start losing them.
“It’s something we need to work on when we are playing with one man down in the opponent.
“We need to rotate the ball quicker, but I think impatience from the guys’ anxiousness [was a factor] as well; they maybe saw an opportunity to get three points out of the game once Stellenbosch had the red card.
“But that is the mentality that needs to be fixed.
“The composure when you are one man extra, I think we lost it there, and that is why even with the 10 men Stellenbosch started to [become] threatening, getting opportunities, so that gave us a bit of a headache.”
Friday’s result was September and Kopo’s third positive result since being at the helm.
In their first league fixture at Chippa, they held league contenders Cape Town to a 0-0 draw and that result was followed by a 2-1 win against ABC Motsepe League side NC Pros.
The Chilli Boys are 13th on the log with 20 points from 18 matches.
