‘We’re working on it’: Johnson as Chiefs go over 300 minutes without scoring

Saturday's stalemate leaves Chiefs still in sixth place in the Premiership, 16 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who are looking a shoo-in to win a seventh successive league title in a season where Amakhosi will complete nine unprecedented barren campaigns without silverware.

Johnson was still smiling and joking after the latest draw, charming reporters as he tried to convince them that Chiefs are “taking each and every of the remaining league matches as a cup final”.

Saturday's display by Chiefs was far from resembled a side a desperate “to win a cup final” as Amakhosi laboured to another unenterprising draw against a Swallows who came into the match having failed to win in their eight previous league matches amid well-documented off-field issues.

“We need to be more clinical in the last third if the game.” Johnson said.

“I think we did do that [threaten in the final third] in two patches of the game. We again didn't concede, which is a big plus. But it's not good enough coming after a loss. Now we need to pick ourselves up.

“It's two days before the next games against Golden Arrows [at FNB Stadium on Tuesday]. We're going to come out again to get the three points against Arrows.”