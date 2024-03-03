‘We’re working on it’: Johnson as Chiefs go over 300 minutes without scoring
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is unfazed about his team going over 300 minutes without scoring a goal in the three matches they've played in 2024.
Amakhosi played a third successive 0-0 draw in all competitions when they were held by struggling neighbours Moroka Swallows in their DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Johnson's side first played a 0-0 draw against Royal AM in their first league clash after the month's break for the Africa Cup of Nations.
After that Chiefs played 120 minutes without scoring against Milford FC, losing their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against the KwaZulu-Natal Motsepe Foundation Championship side 5-4. Chiefs hit the post twice and striker Ranga Chivaviro missed a penalty in extra time.
Kaizer Chiefs v Moroka Swallows full highlights.
Saturday's stalemate leaves Chiefs still in sixth place in the Premiership, 16 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who are looking a shoo-in to win a seventh successive league title in a season where Amakhosi will complete nine unprecedented barren campaigns without silverware.
Johnson was still smiling and joking after the latest draw, charming reporters as he tried to convince them that Chiefs are “taking each and every of the remaining league matches as a cup final”.
Saturday's display by Chiefs was far from resembled a side a desperate “to win a cup final” as Amakhosi laboured to another unenterprising draw against a Swallows who came into the match having failed to win in their eight previous league matches amid well-documented off-field issues.
“We need to be more clinical in the last third if the game.” Johnson said.
“I think we did do that [threaten in the final third] in two patches of the game. We again didn't concede, which is a big plus. But it's not good enough coming after a loss. Now we need to pick ourselves up.
“It's two days before the next games against Golden Arrows [at FNB Stadium on Tuesday]. We're going to come out again to get the three points against Arrows.”
Johnson smiled again before dropping another of his now familiar classic answers when talking about Chiefs' lack of goals.
“It's always been a concern since I started,” said Johnson of his charges, who have scored 16 goals and conceded 12 in 18 league matches this season.
“I think whatever team I've coached before, it's always been my concern because football is only nice when you see goals. Sometimes all my life I've said if you score two goals against me I score three goals. You score six I score seven.
“That's something I work on continuously wherever I am. Just like you're worried, I'm also worried. So yes, [it's about] working on it and it will come back.
“It's not about anxiety but it's about the mentality. It's a mentality thing because when we don't have all you guys [the media] writing and talking and TikToking and SMSing, what's the other one [on social media] ... eish, I don't know these things.
“This is a generation [of social media] athletes we're busy with. The generation of athletes who do the same things you like to do.
“So maybe I need to get into that space and my strikers will bet better. But it is a concern for me, for the club and it's always been my concern wherever I've worked.
“Like I say, if you score three goals I score four goals. That's what I like to to put it down to.”