Mzinzi pleased slip up against minnows avoided
Chippa United executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi is relieved the team successfully navigated a tricky fixture in beating ABC Motsepe league side NC Pros 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington on Sunday.
Goals from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kayden Francis saw the Gqeberha-based side progress to the next stage of the competition...
