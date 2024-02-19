Kopo takes positives out of Chippa draw

Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo said he was happy with the team’s tactical approach in their DStv Premiership 1-1 draw with Cape Town City at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday and believed they could have secured all three points had their finishing been better.
The game was played in front of a full house at East London’s historical venue and marked Kopo and Thabo September’s first gig since being given the reins in December.
Despite Eric Tinkler’s team seeing more of the ball, Chippa implemented their counterattacks well.
They had the better shots-on-target ratio and Kopo said they should have capitalised on that against a City side who finished the game with 10 men after midfielder Relebogile Mokhuoane was given his marching orders with five minutes remaining.
“I felt we created some good chances in the first half which could have given us a clear lead and go comfortable to the halftime break,” Kopo said.
“In the second half we controlled matters well.
“We fixed the areas in which we felt there were spaces in the midfield, we were much better in front of our centre-backs, and they didn’t have many chances.
“I think for our first game for me and Thabo [September], there were a lot of positives in us dominating the game and the counterattacks we had when we were on the break.
“All that let us down was finishing. I think we deserved to win that game against City, but as our first game we take the point against number two in the league and we build on it.”
The draw means the Chilli Boys, who came into the match in 13th position on the log, moved up to 12th on 19 points, while City moved only a point closer to Mamelodi Sundowns, who are nine points clear of them with 39 and with two games in hand.
Mthatha-born Khanyiso Mayo broke the deadlock for the Citizens with a tap-in in the 23rd minute, extending his league tally for the season to eight, level with SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler.
Just seconds later, dribble wizard Mayo troubled the Chippa defence and almost doubled the Citizens’ lead, but his shot from outside the box hit the crossbar.
The Chilli Boys applied pressure with numerous counterattacks.
They eventually equalised from a corner through striker Elmo Kambindu six minutes later.
Chippa raised their tempo to keep City’s defence on their toes and went ahead at the end of the first half, but a great series of saves from Darren Keet ensured the sides went to the dressing room at one apiece.
City applied early pressure in the second stanza with a long-range effort from Thabo Nodada, but the shot did not trouble Namibian number one Lloyd Kazapua.
Chippa introduced some reinforcements up front as Kayden Francis came on for Luvuyo Memela to boost their chances of scoring a second goal.
They unlocked the City defence with a long ball, but Baraka Majagoro saw his shot go wide in the 70th minute.
The sides exchanged shots on goal in the last 20 minutes, but could not add to their r tallies.
Chippa’s next game is against Northern Cape Professionals in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington next Sunday.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
