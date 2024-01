Clubs spent record $9.63bn on international transfers in 2023: Fifa

Clubs worldwide spent a record $9.63bn (R181bn) on international transfers in 2023, an increase of nearly 50% compared to 2022, world soccer's governing body Fifa said in its Global Transfer Report.

After transfer spending fell in 2020 and 2021 due to the financial effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, outlays on players have only increased, with last year's total spending seeing an increase of 48.1% compared to 2022.

The figure also smashed the previous record set in 2019 by more than $2bn, with English clubs spending the most with a new high of $2.96bn while four countries' associations received more than $1 billion in transfer fees in 2023.

England were followed by Saudi Arabian clubs who tried to draw some of the best players from European sides to the Saudi Pro League last year after the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, which saw several players move to the Middle East.

“Clubs from Saudi Arabia featured among the top five spenders for the first time with a total outlay of $970m in 2023, compared to $50.4m in 2022,” Fifa said.

“Clubs from Germany were the number one recipients of transfer fees with a total of almost $1.21bn, the first-ever time that clubs from any one association have received more than $1bn in transfer fees in a calendar year.