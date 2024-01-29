Mike Makaab says sacked Andile Jali was injured, not on strike at Swallows

Speaking to KwaZulu-Natal radio station Gagasi FM where he is a co-host of its sport show, Makaab said Jali received a letter of dismissal alongside Letshene Phalane, who is also represented by the agent.
“The two players at the moment that are not settled are Letshene Phalane and Andile Jali. But we are hoping that within the next week or two, we will have sorted their futures out,” Makaab said.
“We are sure we’ve been able to sort out four other players [who have exited Swallows].
“Andile was one of the players that were dismissed by Swallows. He got a letter of dismissal and we are at the moment speaking to the club, we are contesting that dismissal.”
Makaab suggested that Jali, who signed for Swallows from Sundowns for one season with an option to renew at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, was not on strike but out with an injury.
Andile Jali’s agent Mike Makaab has revealed the veteran midfield maestro has been sacked by Moroka Swallows, though the star's name was not on the list of 22 players dismissed by the club doing the rounds on social media.
Swallows recently dismissed the bulk of their senior squad after they embarked on a strike after a disagreement stemming from the players' allegation the club’s had failed to pay their salaries.
The total number of players shown the door has been reported to be as many as 28.
The strike forced the Dube Birds to fail to honour their last two DStv Premiership fixtures of 2023 against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December.
Swallows were charged by the Premier Soccer League for bringing the league into disrepute and fined R1m, of which R600,000 is suspended for 24 months. They also forfeited six points.
“Just to let you know, AJ was injured so he wasn’t available to train, and he wasn't available to play. That's exactly the truth,” Makaab said.
“I will never hide behind anything that is sinister and you know me by now — if I don’t want to say something it means that I’m not comfortable saying it.
“But AJ was injured. He wasn’t available to train and wasn’t available to play that game.
“That’s what we are busy dealing with at the moment and I’m sure we will get a result.”
City Press reported that Swallows has re-signed some of the players that were sacked as they never wanted to be part of the strike in the first place.
The South African Football Players' Union (Safpu) has vowed to take Swallows to the PSL dispute resolution chamber if they continue to fire players.
