Man City to face Luton Town in FA Cup fifth round

Holders Manchester City will visit Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup in an all-Premier League clash, while sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will travel to either Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City.
Premier League leaders Liverpool will host either Watford or Southampton at Anfield after clinching their spot with a 5-2 rout of Championship (second-tier) side Norwich City on Sunday.
Last year's runners-up Manchester United will play either Bristol City or Nottingham Forest. United gave up a two-goal lead before winning 4-2 on Sunday evening against fourth-tier side Newport County, a team ranked 76 places below them in England's football pyramid.
The fifth round will be played on Feb. 28, with the final set for May 25 at Wembley.
The draw was delayed until halftime of Liverpool's home tie against Norwich after Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion earlier was interrupted by crowd trouble.
Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto scored for Wolves, whose manager Gary O'Neil called the disturbances “really disappointing”.
“Up until that point it was a good tie with good atmosphere,” O'Neil told ITV. “How people behave at football is really important and we need to look at that, make sure everyone is safe. When we came back out the atmosphere had gone, it was really sad to see.”
Liverpool's beloved manager Jurgen Klopp announced on Friday that he would leave the Merseyside team at the end of this season, his ninth at the helm.
“I get it, it's very emotional,” Klopp told the BBC after the win over Norwich.
“I just have to make sure that I don't get on that side of it. [And] in the games, we need to be warriors and not celebrate the old man on the side lines.
“First match after the news and we can get used to it.”
“It was a perfect game,” Jones told ITV. “There were loads of goals scored and we didn't have any injuries.
“Definitely [can use Klopp's departure as motivation],” he added. “We had our goals at the start of the season and now the news is out, we'll be giving it more.”
The eight-time FA Cup winners had goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.
Fifth round draw: Blackburn/Wrexham v Newcastle, Chelsea/Aston Villa v Leeds/Plymouth, Bournemouth v Leicester, Liverpool v Watford/Southampton, Bristol City/Nottingham Forest v Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry City v Maidstone United, Luton Town v Manchester City — Reuters
Man City to face Luton Town in FA Cup fifth round
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
