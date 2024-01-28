Last-gasp win sees Guinea into Nations Cup quarters

Guinea scored with the last kick of the game to end the giant-killing run of Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations and book themselves a slot in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Mohamed Bayo’s superb glancing header in the eighth minute of stoppage time proved the difference after Equatorial Guinea, who were down to 10 men in the second half, missed a penalty.