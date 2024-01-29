DR Congo beat Egypt on penalties in Cup of Nations last 16
Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal missed his penalty in the shoot-out as the Democratic Republic of Congo claimed an epic 8-7 victory after a tense 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash in San Pedro, Ivory Coast on Sunday.
Abou Gabal clipped the crossbar with his effort and then opposite number Lionel Mpasi scored against him as record seven-time winners Egypt bowed out at Stade Laurent Pokou. This sparked jubilant scenes for the Congolese, who now play Guinea in the quarterfinals in Abidjan on Friday.
Egypt are out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 😲— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 28, 2024
DR Congo win a 8-7 on penalties in an enthralling encounter 🇨🇩#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/mELwrOHwqj
Meschack Elia gave DR Congo the lead in the game when he headed in virtually on the goal line, but the advantage lasted nine minutes before Mostafa Mohamed scored his fourth goal of the tournament from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.
Egypt midfielder Mohamed Hamdy received a red card in extra time, after which the Pharaohs, without injured talisman Mohamed Salah, stopped attacking and held on as the game went to a shoot-out.
Reuters