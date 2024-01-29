DR Congo beat Egypt on penalties in Cup of Nations last 16

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal missed his penalty in the shoot-out as the Democratic Republic of Congo claimed an epic 8-7 victory after a tense 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash in San Pedro, Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Abou Gabal clipped the crossbar with his effort and then opposite number Lionel Mpasi scored against him as record seven-time winners Egypt bowed out at Stade Laurent Pokou. This sparked jubilant scenes for the Congolese, who now play Guinea in the quarterfinals in Abidjan on Friday.