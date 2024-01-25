Salah will '100%' return for Afcon final if he recovers: Klopp

Mohamed Salah will definitely return to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.
The 31-year-old winger returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana last week.
Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said Salah is expected to return to action in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery.
The Afcon final is on February 11.
“Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible,” Klopp told beIN SPORTS after his side reached the finals of the League Cup by beating Fulham on Wednesday.
“If he stays in Africa and they can't do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.
“We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment.
“It's all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that.”
Record seven-times champions Egypt finished second in Group B with three points after three successive 2-2 draws. They play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16 on Sunday.
Klopp also hit out at criticism of Salah's decision to return to Merseyside for treatment, with some pundits and former players saying that as captain he should have remained with the Egypt squad.
“If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life,” he said.
Luis Diaz scored an early goal to put Liverpool back in familiar territory after booking their berth in the club's 14th League Cup final with a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the second leg of their semifinal tie at Craven Cottage.
The record nine-times League Cup winners beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate and will meet Chelsea at Wembley on February 25 in a repeat of the 2022 final that Liverpool won on penalties.
“It is fantastic,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We had the experience before, we know what to expect. Again Chelsea, wow what a story that is. I told the boys, never ever take for granted if you are part of a team who can qualify for trophies.
“What the boys did tonight was exceptional,” he added. “This was the full cup experience. Open game, second half they started a bit wilder. We don't score. They got the equaliser. But the boys did really well and I am really happy.
“The only thing that counts in the end is that we are through.
Diaz scored in the 11th minute when he chested down a high ball in the box before cutting inside and launching a shot that took a deflection before sneaking in the near corner.
“We wanted to make sure we did the right things, Fulham played at home with a good atmosphere,” Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told Sky. “We had to be ready to fight, we started the game very well and scored a good goal. We found a way to go to Wembley.”
Issa Diop injected some life into the Fulham fans when he equalised in the 76th minute, kneeing home a pinpoint pass from former Liverpool player Harry Wilson.
Fulham kept pressing until the final whistle in some nerve-jangling minutes for Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are also still in the FA Cup and Europa League competitions.
“This was not the night to shine, this was the night to qualify for a final,” Klopp said.
Both sides will now turn their attention to their fourth-round FA Cup games, with Liverpool playing Norwich City on Sunday, while Fulham host Newcastle United on Saturday. — Reuters
Salah will '100%' return for Afcon final if he recovers: Klopp
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Mohamed Salah will definitely return to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) if he recovers in time from injury and Egypt reach the final, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.
The 31-year-old winger returned to England for treatment after picking up a hamstring injury in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana last week.
Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said Salah is expected to return to action in three to four weeks if there are no setbacks in his recovery.
The Afcon final is on February 11.
“Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible,” Klopp told beIN SPORTS after his side reached the finals of the League Cup by beating Fulham on Wednesday.
“If he stays in Africa and they can't do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.
“We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment.
“It's all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that.”
Record seven-times champions Egypt finished second in Group B with three points after three successive 2-2 draws. They play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16 on Sunday.
Klopp also hit out at criticism of Salah's decision to return to Merseyside for treatment, with some pundits and former players saying that as captain he should have remained with the Egypt squad.
“If somebody questions the loyalty of Mo Salah they should ask themselves if their loyalty is right, because Mo Salah is definitely the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life,” he said.
Luis Diaz scored an early goal to put Liverpool back in familiar territory after booking their berth in the club's 14th League Cup final with a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the second leg of their semifinal tie at Craven Cottage.
The record nine-times League Cup winners beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate and will meet Chelsea at Wembley on February 25 in a repeat of the 2022 final that Liverpool won on penalties.
“It is fantastic,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We had the experience before, we know what to expect. Again Chelsea, wow what a story that is. I told the boys, never ever take for granted if you are part of a team who can qualify for trophies.
“What the boys did tonight was exceptional,” he added. “This was the full cup experience. Open game, second half they started a bit wilder. We don't score. They got the equaliser. But the boys did really well and I am really happy.
“The only thing that counts in the end is that we are through.
Diaz scored in the 11th minute when he chested down a high ball in the box before cutting inside and launching a shot that took a deflection before sneaking in the near corner.
“We wanted to make sure we did the right things, Fulham played at home with a good atmosphere,” Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told Sky. “We had to be ready to fight, we started the game very well and scored a good goal. We found a way to go to Wembley.”
Issa Diop injected some life into the Fulham fans when he equalised in the 76th minute, kneeing home a pinpoint pass from former Liverpool player Harry Wilson.
Fulham kept pressing until the final whistle in some nerve-jangling minutes for Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are also still in the FA Cup and Europa League competitions.
“This was not the night to shine, this was the night to qualify for a final,” Klopp said.
Both sides will now turn their attention to their fourth-round FA Cup games, with Liverpool playing Norwich City on Sunday, while Fulham host Newcastle United on Saturday. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer