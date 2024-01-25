Orlando Pirates have confirmed latest player movements with three players joining the Sea Robbers while there’s one departure.
Pirates have completed the signing of two highly rated players, Thalente Mbatha from SuperSport United and former Chippa United forward Thabiso Lebitso.
While Lebitso joins the Jose Riveiro-coached team on a two-and-a-half-year contract, Mbatha, 23, has been signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the season.
The new signings have expressed excitement about joining the Buccaneers.
“Joining Orlando Pirates is a significant milestone in my career and I’m eager to make a meaningful contribution to the team’s success,” Lebitso said.
Mbatha said: “I’m thrilled to be here and can’t wait to start playing. I see this as a golden opportunity and intend to make the most of it.”
Pirates sign two players, confirms Mabasa's return as Eva Nga leaves
Sports Reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates have confirmed latest player movements with three players joining the Sea Robbers while there’s one departure.
Pirates have completed the signing of two highly rated players, Thalente Mbatha from SuperSport United and former Chippa United forward Thabiso Lebitso.
While Lebitso joins the Jose Riveiro-coached team on a two-and-a-half-year contract, Mbatha, 23, has been signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the season.
The new signings have expressed excitement about joining the Buccaneers.
“Joining Orlando Pirates is a significant milestone in my career and I’m eager to make a meaningful contribution to the team’s success,” Lebitso said.
Mbatha said: “I’m thrilled to be here and can’t wait to start playing. I see this as a golden opportunity and intend to make the most of it.”
The Soweto giants also confirmed the return of striker Tshegofatso Mabasa from his loan spell with financially struggling Moroka Swallows.
Mabasa joined the Dube Birds at the beginning of the season and enjoyed a successful spell, scoring six goals in 15 matches in all competitions.
His return is expected to be a huge boost for Riveiro’s team which sometimes lacks firepower upfront.
The club also confirmed the departure of Cameroonian striker Eva Nga, who struggled to find his feet at the club after his arrival from Chippa in June 2022.
Nga made 17 appearances for Pirates and scored just once at the start of last season.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer