Hugo Broos ‘uncomfortable’ Tunisia has more time to prepare for Bafana, but remains upbeat
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has raised a concern about Tunisia having more time to prepare for the sides’ crunch meeting in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday.
Bafana and Tunisia will be equally desperate for a result that will see them leave the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo in Ivory Coast having secured their place in the round of 16.
The match will kick off 7pm, SA time.
A draw could be enough for South Africa to achieve their immediate goal, while the Tunisians need a victory to remain in the race for the continental title.
After two matches in group E, the Broos-coached Bafana are on three points, while Tunisia have managed just a single point.
Mali lead the group with four points while Namibia, who lost 4-0 to Bafana on Sunday, are also on three points.
While Broos said they have prepared well for the match, he pointed out a slight advantage for Tunisia.
“I’m a little bit uncomfortable that our opponent has had one more day in preparation than we had,” Broos said.
Tunisia played their second game of the group stages against Mali on Saturday, while Bafana faced off with Namibia a day later.
“But after the victory on Sunday, we have got a boost in energy, and we know what we can achieve tomorrow,” Broos said on Tuesday.
The coach said though Tunisia lost to Namibia in their opening match of the tournament, it doesn’t mean the north Africans are a bad team.
“We know that Tunisia is a good team, I don’t look at their first game because I think they underestimated Namibia and that’s why they lost the game,” Broos said.
“But I saw another Tunisia against Mali and I expect the same for tomorrow,” he said.
“Against Namibia that was not the Tunisia I know. They’ve got good players, they are a strong team.
“They know what they have to do tomorrow. They have to win.”
Broos said they are prepared for everything the opponent might throw at them.
“We will fight every second and every minute tomorrow to have a good result. And what is a good result? First of all is not losing against Tunisia. That should give us almost certainty about the next round,” he said.
“And that was our goal. We know what we can do tomorrow, and we will be ready for it.”
While SA will be battling Tunisia, Namibia will be up against Mali at the same time in a fight to go to the next round.