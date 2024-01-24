Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana

Chris Hughton was fired on Tuesday as coach of Ghana after their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations was confirmed, the country’s football association said in a statement.
Ghana finished third in Group B at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday and any outside hope they had of a place in the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers ended on Tuesday with results in Groups C and D.
“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect. The Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars,” said a statement.
“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a road map on the future direction of the Black Stars,” it added.
Hughton, whose father hailed from Ghana, had taken over as coach in March, having earlier served as technical adviser to the team at the World Cup in Qatar.
The 65-year-old former manager of Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United won four of his 13 matches in charge and had already been under pressure going into the Cup of Nations finals when Ghana lost away to the small Comoros Islands in a World Cup qualifier in November.
At the Cup of Nations, they lost their opening game to the Cape Verde Islands, after which an angry fan tried to attack him, and then drew with Egypt and Mozambique for a paltry two-point haul.
Hughton was on a list of possible candidates for the vacant Ireland manager's job.
Hughton, who won 53 caps as a fullback for Ireland, is the second coaching casualty at the Cup of Nations.
Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet quit minutes after his side’s elimination from the tournament on Tuesday despite a sterling effort to try to secure a place in the last-16 at the expense of five-time winners Cameroon.
The 50-year-old Belgian said his contract was running out in August but he would be leaving immediately.
Gambia was his 10th job as a national team coach and by far his most successful. He qualified the small west African country for their first Cup of Nations in Cameroon two years ago and then took them on a giant-killing run to the quarterfinals.
They qualified again for the tournament in the Ivory Coast but lost all three Group C matches, though they were leading Cameroon 2-1 at the Stade de la Paix with five minutes to play on Tuesday in their last group game before going down 3-2 to finish bottom without any points.
His first national team job was with Namibia in 2008, and he was then coach of Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Yemen, Malawi, Togo, Bangladesh, Trinidad & Tobago and Malta before Gambia. — Reuters
