Soccer

Angola beat Burkina Faso to top Group D at Afcon

By Reuters - 24 January 2024
Jacinto Muondo Dala of Angola challenged by Cedric Badolo of Burkina Faso during their Africa Cup of Nations match at Charles Konan Stadium in Yamoussoukro.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Angola finished top of Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament as striker Mabululu’s first-half header and a stoppage-time finish from Zini secured a 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Angola finished on seven points with Burkina Faso second on four points.

Mauritania were third with three points after their upset win over Algeria that eliminated the top seeds from the tournament in the Ivory Coast in another of the surprises that have characterised the competition.

Mabululu’s 36th-minute header at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium came as Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore failed to clear a free kick from Angola captain Fredy and the striker headed home at the near post for his second goal of the tournament.

Substitute Zini scored as he reacted quickest after Jeremie Bela’s effort at the start of stoppage time had been parried by Burkina goalkeeper Herve Koffi. 

