Swallows resume their league programme after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) enforced break with a trip to the Mother City to take on Cape Town City on February 13.
Players who have been dismissed include regulars Daniel Akpeyi, Kwanda Mngonyama, Bongani Sam, Lantshane Phalane, Ntsako Makhubela, Wandisile Letlabika and Tlakusani Mthethwa.
Notable players who have survived the axe include Andile Jali, Gabadinho Mhango, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Keegan Allan, Keenan Phillips, Vusi Sibiya and Dumisani Zuma.
Full list of players who have been dismissed: Daniel Akpeyi, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Buhle Thompson, Bongani Sam, Mthokozisi Shwabule, Sipho Sibiya, Lantshane Phalane, Ephraim Mangweni, Tshediso Patjie, Wandisile Letlabika, Givemore Khupe, Thandolwethu Ngwenya, Wade Poole, Siyabonga Khumalo, Falakhe Tshanini, Olwethu Khumalo, Strydom Wambi, Rampa Mkhuseli, Ntsako Makhubela, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Kwanda Mngonyama and Tlakusani Mthethwa.
Crisis-riddled Moroka Swallows reportedly dismiss 22 players
Sports reporter
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Moroka Swallows have reportedly dismissed 22 players for refusing to honour DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December.
Swallows were last week fined R1m by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee and forfeited six points. They immediately embarked on internal disciplinary processes against players for failing to attend training or arrive for the matches.
Of the R1m fine, R600,000 is suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence.
Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa was not available to comment on the developments and to clarify how they are going to put together a competitive squad for the resumption of the DStv Premiership in February.
Swallows resume their league programme after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) enforced break with a trip to the Mother City to take on Cape Town City on February 13.
Players who have been dismissed include regulars Daniel Akpeyi, Kwanda Mngonyama, Bongani Sam, Lantshane Phalane, Ntsako Makhubela, Wandisile Letlabika and Tlakusani Mthethwa.
Notable players who have survived the axe include Andile Jali, Gabadinho Mhango, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Keegan Allan, Keenan Phillips, Vusi Sibiya and Dumisani Zuma.
Full list of players who have been dismissed: Daniel Akpeyi, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Buhle Thompson, Bongani Sam, Mthokozisi Shwabule, Sipho Sibiya, Lantshane Phalane, Ephraim Mangweni, Tshediso Patjie, Wandisile Letlabika, Givemore Khupe, Thandolwethu Ngwenya, Wade Poole, Siyabonga Khumalo, Falakhe Tshanini, Olwethu Khumalo, Strydom Wambi, Rampa Mkhuseli, Ntsako Makhubela, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Kwanda Mngonyama and Tlakusani Mthethwa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer
Cricket