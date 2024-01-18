Mzinzi happy to see Chippa players back in training
Chippa United executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi is pleased the club’s players have returned to camp timeously in preparation for the second half of the DStv Premiership season.
Early in January, the Gqeberha club announced they had made some changes in the coaching staff...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.