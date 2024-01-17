Andre Onana training with Cameroon, likely to play against Senegal

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is likely to be included in Cameroon’s line-up for Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group game against holders Senegal after returning to training with the team on Wednesday.

Onana missed Cameroon’s opening match of the tournament in the Ivory Coast on Monday after he was allowed to stay at Manchester United and play in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

He flew by charter plane overnight to the Ivory Coast after the clash at Old Trafford but only arrived hours before the kickoff of the Group C clash against Guinea, in which Cameroon came from behind to force a 1-1 draw.

The decision to allow the 27-year-old to forgo the opening match of the tournament caused controversy among Cameroon supporters.