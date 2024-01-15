Man Utd boss Ten Hag hopes Hojlund-Rashford partnership will flourish

Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are beginning to display signs of a potent partnership, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said after the attackers both scored in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.
Hojlund's early opener was cancelled out by Richarlison before Rodrigo Bentancur levelled again for Spurs after Rashford had put United back in front.
Hojlund has scored only two league goals this season while Rashford has four but the pair appear to be developing an understanding and were involved in the build-up to each other's goals.
“I hope they keep going with this progress,” Ten Hag told reporters. “You see they are coming up with routines — that is what you need.
“You need it everywhere but especially in the front line, where there are tight areas and quick decisions have to be made. In a split second, you need the right decisions, so you need that intuition.
“When your front players are not scoring, it goes through the whole team. It makes everyone insecure, starting with the front players, because they are of course eager when they’re not scoring and play with less confidence.”
United are next in action on January 28 in an FA Cup fourth-round tie against either Newport County or Eastleigh.
Meanwhile, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who attended his first Manchester United game on Sunday since striking a deal to take a minority stake in the club, called his investment the most “exciting” endeavour of his life.
“I have done a few exciting things but this caps it all, there's no question about that,” Ratcliffe said during a brief meet and greet with reporters before the game.
“I am very excited to be here.”
Ratcliffe, who grew up a United fan, said because of the regulatory process, he could not reveal any plans for the club. His proposed 25% purchase, approved by United's board on Christmas Eve, still has to be ratified, which he expects to take “three or four weeks”.
“I think it's early February, I hope they don't find anything dodgy on my CV,” the INEOS chairman said with a laugh.
“I have met (manager) Erik (ten Hag) obviously but it would be inappropriate to (to say anything) until it's all formalised,” he added.
Ratcliffe, who plans to attend “quite a lot of games,” said he has dreamed of United ownership for a few years.
“It's taken a few turns along the road, but it all turned out well in the end,” he said.
The 71-year-old explained he was “about 10" when he took in his first game at Old Trafford, and his most recent visit to the stadium before Sunday was two or three years ago.
He was spotted during Sunday's game bending the ear of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, who was seated next to him.
Asked about his thoughts on having Ratcliffe in attendance for the first time, Ten Hag said: “He will have seen a team fighting for each other and trying to get a win.” — Reuters
Man Utd boss Ten Hag hopes Hojlund-Rashford partnership will flourish
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
