Monare not surprised by inclusion in Bafana Afcon squad
Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare says his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) didn’t surprise him despite not having played for South Africa for almost two years.
Bafana are one of 24 teams to compete for the Afcon title in Ivory Coast from Saturday.
Monare’s inclusion in coach Hugo Broos’ 23-man squad came as a surprise as the player had last played for Bafana against France in an international friendly in March 2022.
The 34-year-old also hasn't played for his club since the beginning of November and many would not have expected him to even make the 50-man preliminary squad.
“No, it wasn't a surprise because I was in the first 50 players named for the preliminary squad and I was looking forward to representing the country, so it didn’t come as a surprise,” Monare said.
“I was ready and willing to be here and represent my country.”
Monare admits not playing at Pirates was a concern, but he never gave up the dream to book his place in Broos’ team.
“It was a concern but it’s a reality and how the game is,” Monare said.
“If I’m out for certain reasons, that doesn’t put me out [of contention), so I kept the faith and understand how the game works and always be mentally and physically prepared to be there.
“I will give my all when I get called up.”
Bafana are in group E with Tunisia — one of the favourites — Mali and neighbours Namibia.
They will play their opening game of the tournament against Mali in Korhogo on Tuesday (10pm SA time).
In their final preparation game, Bafana were held to a goalless draw by Lesotho in a friendly match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Bafana left for Ivory Coast on Thursday.
