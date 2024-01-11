Chippa’s survival high on September’s agenda
Newly-appointed Chippa United soccer co-coach Thabo September says the mandate for the remainder of the season is to make sure that the club does not flirt with the drop zone and lives to fight another term in the DStv Premiership.
The Gqeberha soccer club confirmed the appointment of Kwanele Kopo and September as joint coaches in a statement on Tuesday, adding to the list of more than 20 coaches who have managed the team in just over a decade since their promotion to the Premiership in 2012...
