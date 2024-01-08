Arteta frustrated as goals dry up for Arsenal

Arsenal's sudden inability to put the ball in the opposition's net is threatening to undermine a season that looked so full of promise and manager Mikel Arteta appears at a loss to know why the goals have dried up.
His side suffered a third successive defeat on Sunday as they went down 2-0 at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round despite having enough first-half chances to have cruised into the draw for the next round.
Arteta's side have now had 61 goal attempts in the last three games — a 2-0 home defeat by West Ham United and a 2-1 loss at Fulham, both in the Premier League and Sunday's frustrating Cup exit against Liverpool — and scored once.
While Liverpool's 7,000 travelling fans celebrated, Arsenal's left the Emirates Stadium chuntering about the need for a new striker in the transfer window.
You could see their point too as Reiss Nelson, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka all wasted good chances against Liverpool while captain Martin Odegaard was denied by the crossbar.
Asked why his side could not score past a Liverpool defence missing their talisman Virgil van Dijk, who was ill, Arteta was not amused. “Yeah it is frustrating but what can we do? I can't tell them to play bad, don't shoot, and score an own goal,” the Spaniard told reporters.
“I haven't seen a team in the past six months that has generated what we have done against them. We haven't capitalised. When my team plays with that courage and attitude against probably the best team in Europe right now what can I do but stick by them.”
Arteta said that the absent Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus had required a scan after some pain in his knee but hoped it was “nothing big”.
Quizzed on whether a new striker might be arriving in the January transfer window to try to get the season back on track, Arteta added: “One thing is what we need and another is what we can do. What we can do is stick behind those players.”
Arsenal, who have gone four games without a win, are not in action again until January 20 when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Arsenal wore an all-white kit for the clash against Liverpool as neither team played in red.
The special edition white strip is part of the north London club's support for the No More Red initiative aimed at combating knife crime and youth violence.
Arsenal have worn the kit before in FA Cup away games at Nottingham Forest in 2022 and at Oxford United last year.
“Young people face multiple challenges in today's world and we don't have all the answers,” Freddie Hudson, head of Arsenal in the Community, said.
“We are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants.”
No More Red supports a wide range of community youth projects tackling knife crime and youth issues.
The cause has added poignancy after Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup home match against Burnley featured a minute of applause during the game in respect of teenage fan Harry Pitman who was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve in north west London. — Reuters
Arteta frustrated as goals dry up for Arsenal
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
