Suspended Itumeleng Khune shines as Carling All Stars stun Stellies in Polokwane
For suspended Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, with his playing future increasingly in doubt, this was an opportunity to send a reminder he still belongs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
He gave a performance mixed with some stunning saves to roll back the years — but there were also errors that have seen him drop down the pecking order at Naturena.
Shortly after the restart, some fans called for his substitution — a sign of the frustration Chiefs supporters have endured over the past few years in a period where Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma were largely used.
Despite lack of action at Chiefs, where there have been mixed messaging about his playing future, Khune was chosen by fans to start for the Carling All-Stars and he helped the select team to a 2-1 win over 10-man Stellenbosch on Saturday.
Focus was also on teenage midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi, who has built a reputation as a crowd pleaser with his silky skills for Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) — but he was restricted from expressing himself.
