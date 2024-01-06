“I don’t have to force things at the moment. Fans must expect it (showboating) because they voted for me wanting to see more of that and I will make sure that I make them happy.”
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker said it is difficult to play against a select team but they have an idea of what they will be up against.
Chiefs starlet Mfundo Vilakazi says he's ready for first team as he promises to thrill in Carling Cup final
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo Vilakazi says he is ready to play in the first team and will play his normal game with some showboating for the Carling All-Stars against Stellenbosch at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Vilakazi is part of the All-Stars team made up of Premier Soccer League (PSL) and DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) players, coached by Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates, who take on champions Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout final in Polokwane.
Vilakazi, who is yet to make his professional debut for Chiefs, has developed a reputation as a player who likes to show his silky skills in the DDC and there have been calls by Amakhosi fans for him to be promoted to the first team.
“Coach Cavin called me to train with the first team so that I can prepare for the Carling All-Stars game against Stellenbosch. I think I am ready (for the first team), but won't always go my own way and when the time is right I will go to the first team and play.
“We pride ourselves on doing good analysis on the opposition and knowing everything about them with regards to their patterns of play, set pieces, strong players and areas we can exploit.
“We have done some home work and we know their PSL players well in terms of their strengths and what they can offer. It is less with their DDC players but we have done our homework, we have watched one or two matches available of some of the DDC players.
“We have a decent enough idea but you just don’t know how the game is going to pan out, how they are going to react to the occasion. In a sense, it does make it more difficult to plan for a team that has just been assembled.
“But I believe it is also difficult for them coming up against a team that is on a good groove with a good run of late and they will be playing a little bit on the cuff and that sometimes makes the opponent dangerous.”
Barker added it was difficult to motivate players for this match while other players are already on a break.
“It is just not an exhibition match, it is trophy and prize money to be won, it is something that one can start the new year with. I think the players are highly motivated, the taste of success and winning something has ignited something in them.
“This match offers that opportunity and it has not been difficult to motivate them, they all know that after the match they are going to have a two-week rest and they must push for one more big performance.”
