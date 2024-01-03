Saudis ready to play long game to realise football dream

A seismic 2023 for soccer in Saudi Arabia witnessed the turbocharging of its domestic league with expensive foreign superstars, an audacious bid to host the 2034 World Cup and the staging of FIFA's intercontinental club tournament.

And 2024 will only be a few weeks old before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo renew their iconic rivalry in Riyadh.

Argentina's World Cup-winning talisman Messi did not join the exodus to Saudi Arabia's Pro League (SPL) but his Inter Miami will face Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's club, in the so-called Riyadh Season Cup on February 1.

That match lacks the gravitas of the 35 previous clashes between the two soccer icons, but it will again thrust Saudi Arabia into the spotlight as the kingdom expands a sport portfolio already bulging with LIV Golf, boxing, tennis and F1.

When Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought Premier League club Newcastle United in 2021 after a protracted process, accompanied by cries of 'sports washing', it underlined the country's intent to follow the lead of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's smaller neighbours have bankrolled some of Europe's biggest soccer clubs.

Saudi Arabia wants to go further as part of its Vision 2030 project aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy and glossing the country's global image.