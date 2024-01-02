Rice calls for mentality change after Arsenal suffer second straight defeat

Arsenal need to build a stronger in-game mentality, midfielder Declan Rice said after the north London club dropped points in back-to-back matches with a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Sunday, hurting their Premier League title challenge.
Arsenal failed to capitalise on an early lead given by Bukayo Saka at Craven Cottage, slipping to fourth place on 40 points at the halfway stage of the campaign, having lost 2-0 at home against West Ham United on Thursday.
While there may be pressure from reigning champions Manchester City and this season's surprise package Aston Villa's victories over the weekend, Rice said Arsenal will not hit the panic button.
“When you go 1-0 up, you need to take more control and have more self-belief,” Rice told Sky Sports.
“You need to have more desire, the mentality needs to be better. We need to demand more from each other.
“In this league, there's no room to mess up. There are so many good teams around you and we want to be pushing up the top end of the table. It's a tough one to take today.”
Arsenal are not fixated on the points table, Rice added.
Villa moved up to 42 points, the same as Liverpool, who lead on goal difference and host Newcastle United later on Monday, while City sit third with a game in hand.
“There's a lot of media who talk and say 'Arsenal will win the league this year, Arsenal are better this year', and whatnot. But we don't get involved in that, we just try to take every game as we can, one by one,” Rice said.
“We've been doing well. There's been a blip in the road, but there's no room to panic. There are still so many games to go, we need to stay positive. It's not the time to be negative.”
• Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season, United said.
The 26-year-old Dutch international joined United in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam but has not featured regularly for the club.
He has made only two Premier League starts for United since returning from a loan spell at Everton in 2022.
After missing the first half of 2023 due to a ligament injury, he has appeared only once in the league this season as a late substitute.
"Van de Beek will be pushing for more playing time in Germany," United said in a statement.
"Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and face a Uefa Europa Conference League play-off with Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in February." — Reuters
