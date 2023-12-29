“I have the experience with Cameroon six years ago that this was most difficult thing in the tournament and this is because everyone can win against everyone. Namibia can beat Tunisia, or us, and we can beat Tunisia. You never know in group stages, so let’s say we have to pass the group stages.”
‘We have to pass the group stages,’ says Broos after announcing squad for Afcon
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the minimum requirement at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting in Ivory Coast next month will be to get out of the group stages.
Bafana are in a tricky group that includes former champions Tunisia, highly unpredictable Mali and potential banana skin in neighbours Namibia for this tournament from January 13 to February 11.
“If we don’t pass the group stages, we will not be happy,” he said after announcing his 23-man squad that excluded Burnley star attacker Lyle Foster.
“Passing the group stages has to be our first goal, but it is the most difficult thing to do in the tournament. You are playing against three opponents who are 100% motivated and 100% physically and mentally in order and they also want to pass the group stages.
“I have the experience with Cameroon six years ago that this was most difficult thing in the tournament and this is because everyone can win against everyone. Namibia can beat Tunisia, or us, and we can beat Tunisia. You never know in group stages, so let’s say we have to pass the group stages.”
Broos added anything can happen in the knockout stages where they can meet any team.
“From there it depends on who you are playing against in the knockout stages; you can play against Morocco or Senegal. Even with Cameroon six years ago, we played the quarterfinal match against Senegal and we won on penalties.
“In a tournament everything is important, but let’s focus from the start on the group stages and try to qualify to the next round.”
