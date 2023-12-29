‘He’s got our blessings’, says Safa on Foster’s reasons for skipping Afcon

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepao says they gave their blessings to Lyle Foster when he asked to be excused from playing for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting in Ivory Coast next month.
Bafana will take on former champions Tunisia, highly unpredictable Mali and potential banana skin in neighbours Namibia during the group stages without their key attacker, who has recently had challenges with mental health issues.
When Foster was included in Bafana’s 50-man Afcon preliminary squad, his Burnley coach Vincent Kompany sparked outrage by saying the 23-year-old was not in a position to play at the tournament, but he has since returned to action for his club.
“He’s got the blessings of Safa because mental health is a serious issue and we understand the challenges players go through,” said Monyepao.
“He wanted to take a break and focus on his mental health issues and we need to give him space. His letter was clear that he has mental health issues and wants to focus on his career with his club as well.
“He said he doesn't feel ready to play for Bafana Bafana because he has been going through a tough time and we gave him the blessings.”
Monyepao reaffirmed it was Foster who sent Safa the letter asking to be excused from the tournament that takes place from January 13 to February 11.
“Yes, it was Lyle who sent the letter to us and the coach spoke about that when he announced the squad on Thursday. Before that, there was a discussion between Dr Thulani Ngwenya of Safa and his counterparts at Burnley because it was a medical issue.
“It started with the doctors earlier before he took some time off. He later sent the letter the two doctors spoke about in detail and it was sent to me.”
