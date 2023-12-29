Chippa plan to end year on high note
Chippa United's Roscoe Pietersen says the side will be looking to end the year on a high when they play TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The Gqeberha side go into the match after a 2-1 setback against Polokwane City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.