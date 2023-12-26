As they approach their penultimate match of the year against Moroka Swallows at Loftus on Wednesday night, Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena has asked his teammates not to be in a festive mood.
The clash against the Dube Birds will the 29th for the Brazilians since they beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in their DStv Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 4.
This means at the end of their final league game of the year against Polokwane City at Loftus on December 30, Sundowns would have completed a staggering 31 matches in less than five months.
Since the beginning of the month, the Brazilians have completed six matches in all competitions, including long haul Champions League trips to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Egypt where they took on TP Mazembe and Pyramids respectfully.
Sundowns will not be in festive mood against Swallows
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Asked to reflect on their heavy schedule, Morena said it is not easy but they are professionals and they will have to dig deep.
“It is difficult, even though you are tired as a player, most important thing is the recovery that we do, the time that we spend analyzing videos of the opposition because that helps us to deliver on the pitch. Tomorrow it will be 29 games in about five months, it is almost the whole season.”
Morena said preparations during the festive season have gone on and they will be ready to welcome Swallows who are coached by Steve Komphela who was with Sundowns over the past few seasons.
“It has been hectic to prepare for the match against Swallows but we are all professionals. We know how it is to play a game two days after Christmas. We have been travelling and playing games. We just have to focus on the Swallows match and make sure that we deliver.”
Morena is expecting an interesting match from Swallows who have not won in their last five league matches.
“It is going to be an interesting match, there are certain elements that they use but the most important thing is the energy and aggression. We might have a challenges with energy and aggression but we will give our level best.
“We will do our best to be on the pitch to deliver, we have done our home work and we know where we can punish them and where are their strong points.”
