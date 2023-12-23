Chippa’s Mzinzi satisfied with team's progress so far this season

As the year heads towards the end of the first leg of the DStv Premiership soccer season, Chippa United executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi reflects on the progress of the team so far.
The Chilli Boys are ninth on the log with 18 points from 14 matches and face Polokwane City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
They have collected four wins, six draws, and four defeats under head coach Morgan Mammila, who returned to the club for his second spell as coach.
Mzinzi said a good preseason was the reason behind Chippa’s positive start.
Besides Polokwane City, the Gqeberha side must still play Mamelodi Sundowns before the league goes on recess.
“We had a preseason camp away,” Mzinzi said. “The fact that we are the only PSL team in the Eastern Cape, you are focused on going away, maybe Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town, so that you can have proper friendly matches.
“We had proper preparations in Durban where we played most of the PSL teams.
“Sometimes you are flattered by the results that you get from the preseason because it’s not serious competition.
“It’s an issue of testing every different combination, but we did fairly well even in the friendlies that we played, which gave us an indication that we have a balanced squad.
“Fast forward, we started the season very well. We started with the big three against Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Everyone thought after the three matches Chippa would have fired the coach.
“So far we are left with only two games before the end of the year, but I can tell you we are sort of where we want to be by this time.
“You must remember there is Afcon that is going to take about a month, but that break also gives you another opportunity to make sure you finish the league very strong.
“So, from our side we are humble. We have not started a season so well since the season of the late coach Roger Sikhakhane, which was later finished by Dan Malesela.
“We want to make sure that at least when we celebrate our 10th season in the EC, we want to be in a formidable place in the league and also in the top eight.
“From the technical aspect, we are happy with this season so far.”
Mzinzi said the club had a good mixture of Eastern Cape talent, and added that they always had headaches when it came to team selection.
“Our local boys from Gqeberha, from Motherwell to the northern areas, the boys are pushing the senior players.
“In our reserve teams, those players are also pushing, scoring and beating big clubs.
“Also, we wanted to make sure that in this 10th season, we don’t have less than four or five regulars from the EC playing in every game.
“Our local boys are doing very well in the first team.”
Looking ahead, Mzinzi said Chippa had unfinished business in the Nedbank Cup.
“We have always done well in the Nedbank Cup with a team not as strong as the one we have now.
“We want to do very well again; we are very ambitious about that cup and we love that cup.
“We have been to many semis and even the final; we want to go all the way and win it now.
“We want to finish in the top eight in the league and for the first time in the 10 years since we have been here in the EC to host awards for our players.
“But also, you have awards when you have achieved something. We would like to achieve, even if it is minimum success, but a success that will make everyone in the EC proud of the team.”
Mzinzi said since the players would not be going home for Christmas as their last game against Sundowns was on December 30.
The club will have a Christmas lunch for the players and their partners.
He said they would release the players after the Sundowns game and they would return in mid-January.
“We would like to send a message to the people of the EC that, as Chippa United, we are nothing without them, and we have enjoyed their support in the past 10 years.
“Let us all be careful. Let us not drink and drive, and let’s spend time to reflect on the progress every individual had made this year and also the failures.
“And on how you plan to correct all of that next year.”
HeraldLIVE
Chippa’s Mzinzi satisfied with team's progress so far this season
Finishing in the Premiership top eight and doing well in Nedbank Cup are priorities for Eastern Cape team
Image: GAVIN BARKER / BACKPAGEPIX
As the year heads towards the end of the first leg of the DStv Premiership soccer season, Chippa United executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi reflects on the progress of the team so far.
The Chilli Boys are ninth on the log with 18 points from 14 matches and face Polokwane City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
They have collected four wins, six draws, and four defeats under head coach Morgan Mammila, who returned to the club for his second spell as coach.
Mzinzi said a good preseason was the reason behind Chippa’s positive start.
Besides Polokwane City, the Gqeberha side must still play Mamelodi Sundowns before the league goes on recess.
“We had a preseason camp away,” Mzinzi said. “The fact that we are the only PSL team in the Eastern Cape, you are focused on going away, maybe Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town, so that you can have proper friendly matches.
“We had proper preparations in Durban where we played most of the PSL teams.
“Sometimes you are flattered by the results that you get from the preseason because it’s not serious competition.
“It’s an issue of testing every different combination, but we did fairly well even in the friendlies that we played, which gave us an indication that we have a balanced squad.
“Fast forward, we started the season very well. We started with the big three against Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Everyone thought after the three matches Chippa would have fired the coach.
“So far we are left with only two games before the end of the year, but I can tell you we are sort of where we want to be by this time.
“You must remember there is Afcon that is going to take about a month, but that break also gives you another opportunity to make sure you finish the league very strong.
“So, from our side we are humble. We have not started a season so well since the season of the late coach Roger Sikhakhane, which was later finished by Dan Malesela.
“We want to make sure that at least when we celebrate our 10th season in the EC, we want to be in a formidable place in the league and also in the top eight.
“From the technical aspect, we are happy with this season so far.”
Mzinzi said the club had a good mixture of Eastern Cape talent, and added that they always had headaches when it came to team selection.
“Our local boys from Gqeberha, from Motherwell to the northern areas, the boys are pushing the senior players.
“In our reserve teams, those players are also pushing, scoring and beating big clubs.
“Also, we wanted to make sure that in this 10th season, we don’t have less than four or five regulars from the EC playing in every game.
“Our local boys are doing very well in the first team.”
Looking ahead, Mzinzi said Chippa had unfinished business in the Nedbank Cup.
“We have always done well in the Nedbank Cup with a team not as strong as the one we have now.
“We want to do very well again; we are very ambitious about that cup and we love that cup.
“We have been to many semis and even the final; we want to go all the way and win it now.
“We want to finish in the top eight in the league and for the first time in the 10 years since we have been here in the EC to host awards for our players.
“But also, you have awards when you have achieved something. We would like to achieve, even if it is minimum success, but a success that will make everyone in the EC proud of the team.”
Mzinzi said since the players would not be going home for Christmas as their last game against Sundowns was on December 30.
The club will have a Christmas lunch for the players and their partners.
He said they would release the players after the Sundowns game and they would return in mid-January.
“We would like to send a message to the people of the EC that, as Chippa United, we are nothing without them, and we have enjoyed their support in the past 10 years.
“Let us all be careful. Let us not drink and drive, and let’s spend time to reflect on the progress every individual had made this year and also the failures.
“And on how you plan to correct all of that next year.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Soccer
Rugby