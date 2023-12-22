Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila will be looking to get maximum points against Polokwane City to keep his top-eight ambitions alive when the sides meet on Saturday.
The DStv Premiership game was scheduled for the revamped Buffalo City Stadium in East London, but will now take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm).
Chippa have been playing their home matches at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the past two seasons after their second venue, Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium, was stripped of its right to host PSL matches as the complex did not meet the required standards.
The Gqeberha-based side bounced back from their six-match winless run with a 2-0 victory against Golden Arrows in their previous league fixture.
Mammila was full of praise after the win: “You can see the direction of the team and where it is going.
“Sometimes talk is cheap. We want to see action, and the way we are playing says we are moving in the right direction.
“It’s just a matter of converting those chances.”
The victory lifted the Chilli Boys to ninth position on the log.
With his intentions of finishing in the top eight, Mammila boldly plans to get maximum points in their next two matches — against Polokwane and defending champions and log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns — before the league goes on recess.
Chippa have registered 18 points in 14 matches in the league so far.
They have won four, lost five, and drawn five.
Struggling Polokwane will desperately be looking for a win to break their five-match winless spell.
The Limpopo side are 12th on the log with 17 points from 14 matches.
Depending on other teams’ results, a win on Saturday will see them move inside the top eight bracket.
They are one point away from Chippa.
in their last league fixture, Polokwane lost 1-0 against Soweto giants Kazier Chiefs.
Chippa chasing three points against Polokwane City
