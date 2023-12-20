Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Man United defence in Anfield draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag credited their “almost perfect” defending for a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday after they crashed out of Europe in midweek.

On a night when many fans and pundits expected even more misery for United, they instead ended Liverpool’s sparkling 11-game run of victories at Anfield in all competitions and stopped their rivals from reclaiming top spot in the table.

“The way we defended it was almost perfect,” Ten Hag said.

“When we made a mistake there was always a teammate to sort it out.

“That is the big win from today ... you always have to fight for each other.

“At Manchester United it is always the same — us against the rest.”

The draw will be some measure of relief for the beleaguered Dutch manager after rumours of unrest in the dressing room in recent weeks raised questions about his job security.