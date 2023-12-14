×

Soccer

Mwalimu Youth Foundation partners with Madibaz to host camp

Premium
14 December 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Soccer development enthusiast and Nelson Mandela University’s Rising Star alumnus Thembinkosi Josopu has partnered with Madibaz Sport to host a soccer training camp.

Josopu, who is the founder of Mwalimu Youth Foundation, said he aimed to give township-based and disadvantaged young soccer hopefuls exposure...

