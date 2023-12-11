Mammila full of praise for players after Chippa win

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila says their 2-0 win against Golden Arrows on Saturday evening was sweeter than any of the previous three points the team have registered in the DStv Premiership this season.
Goals from Ronaldo Maarman and Craig Martin saw Chippa United break their five-match winless run in the league as they beat Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The win also saw the Gqeberha side redeem themselves from their 2-0 away loss against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.
Ahead of the match, Chill Boys head coach Morgan Mammila said a win against Arrows was vital and Maarman opened the scoring as early as the 18th minute.
Chippa could have extended their lead in the second half as they were the dominant side but they failed to convert their chances on goal.
However, Martin secured the points in added time by scoring in an attended net.
Mammila congratulated his team for producing a superb performance.
“I think we started well with speed,” he said.
“The plan was to start with speed so that we must not give them time to breathe and it worked for us.
“We created so many chances but one thing is for sure this team is well prepared.
“We have quality players and you could see most of the senior players were not in the field and that tells you that there is quality in this squad.”
The coach said in the second half because they were leading his players wanted to defend the lead.
“They ran a lot in the first half and it was just to control the game and make sure that we won by 1-0 but luck came to our side in the last minute and grabbed it with both hands.
“Congratulations to the technical team, players, to Chippa United supporters, the management and the board.
“This is a huge three points, it's way better than all other three points.
“I think the chairman will sleep peacefully.”
Asked if the win will also lift some pressure off his shoulders as the coach, Mammila said: “ I knew that these boys will turn the corner. I am with these players every day.
“I can see there is quality in this team and we lost matches that we were not supposed to lose.
“We drew matches that were not supposed to draw.
“I was just waiting for this kind of match where we win convincingly and today we did that.
“I am proud of my team and the efforts that they put in.”
Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza admitted that it has been a while since his side recorded a victory and laid the blame for their defeat on referee Thando Ndzanzeka.
“I think it's been a while getting negative results. I think this is the fifth defeat in a row,” Khenyeza said.
“You could see Chippa wanted to get something. But without taking anything away from them, I think before they scored, we were supposed to get a penalty earlier and this is the same referee who did the same thing when we played Maritzburg United last season.
“We lost 1-0 and we were supposed to get a penalty, but he gave us an indirect free kick.
“We watched the replay. We had a clear penalty that he was supposed to give us before giving Chippa a free kick, the one which they scored.
“Now we chase the game. It has been a problem to concede in the first half but well done to Chippa.
“Our problem is continuing all the time. We need to try to see where we can help the situation.” — Additional reporting by Neville Khoza
