Chippa returning to BCM Stadium for ‘new chapter’

East London football fans will be treated to an early Christmas gift when Chippa United return to the city to face Polokwane City in a DStv Premiership at a rejuvenated Buffalo City Stadium on December 23.
The Chilli Boys have been playing their home matches at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the past two seasons after their second venue, Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium, was stripped of its right to host PSL matches as the complex did not meet the required standards.
In a statement, club chair Chippa Mpengesi confirmed that the Buffalo City Stadium had cracked the nod from the PSL’s Ronald Schloss after seven years of not hosting professional football and the venue would be used as a second home for the Chilli Boys.
“I’m honoured to announce that after seven years, the Buffalo City Stadium has been given the green light by the PSL to welcome professional football matches once again,” Mpengesi said.
“This significant milestone goes beyond just bringing football back; it’s about reviving a space that caters to various sports, a place that holds cherished memories for rugby fans and sports enthusiasts alike.
“Our next home game will mark the beginning of this new chapter.
“We invite all sports lovers from the Transkei region and all over Eastern Cape to join us at this momentous occasion.
“We sincerely thank Prof Ronald Schloss from the Premier Soccer League [PSL] for thoroughly inspecting the Buffalo City Stadium’s field.
“His expertise and guidance have been invaluable in ensuring that our facilities meet the PSL’s high standards.
“As of now, the stadium is approved to host day games.
“We are actively working on upgrading our floodlighting system.
“Once this is finalised, we will be equipped to host evening matches as well.
“I have always believed in tackling challenges head-on and striving for the pinnacle of excellence.
“Today, I’m excited to share news that heralds a new era for us, a time to blaze a trail into the future.
“As we move forward, our promise to remain the pride of the Eastern Cape is stronger than ever.”
Chippa returning to BCM Stadium for ‘new chapter’
Image: FACEBOOK / CHIPPA UNITED
