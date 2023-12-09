Goals from Ronaldo Maarman and Craig Martin saw Chippa United break their five-match winless run in the DStv Premiership as they beat Golden Arrows 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.
The win also saw the Gqeberha side redeem themselves after their 2-0 loss away to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.
Ahead of the match, Chill Boys head coach Morgan Mammila said a win against Arrows was vital and Maarman opened the scoring as early as the 18th minute.
Chippa could have extended their lead in the second half as they were the dominant side but they failed to convert their chances on goal.
However, Martin secured the points in added time after scoring in an attended net.
HeraldLIVE
Maarman, Martin help Chippa break their winless league run
Soccer reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Goals from Ronaldo Maarman and Craig Martin saw Chippa United break their five-match winless run in the DStv Premiership as they beat Golden Arrows 2-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.
The win also saw the Gqeberha side redeem themselves after their 2-0 loss away to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.
Ahead of the match, Chill Boys head coach Morgan Mammila said a win against Arrows was vital and Maarman opened the scoring as early as the 18th minute.
Chippa could have extended their lead in the second half as they were the dominant side but they failed to convert their chances on goal.
However, Martin secured the points in added time after scoring in an attended net.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Cricket
Sport
Sport
Rugby