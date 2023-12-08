×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa out to break winless streak

Much riding on game against AmaZulu at Bay stadium

Premium
08 December 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila said his limping team would  have to quickly put their 2-0 loss to Sekhukhune United behind them as they prepare for yet another tough encounter this weekend.

Second-half goals from Jamie Webber and Vusimzi Mncube saw newly-appointed Babina Noko coach Lehlohonolo Seema secure his first DStv Premiership win with the team...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read