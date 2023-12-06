But AmaZulu coach Pablo Franko Franco Martin seemed to invite the trouble with his decision to start with five defenders in Gumede, Thembela Sikhakhane and Taariq Feilies as centre-halves; having Wayde Jooste at right-back and Riaan Hanamub on the left.
Sundowns juggernaut rolls on to win No 10 against Usuthu in Durban
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their 100% start to the 2023-24 DStv Premiership campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AmaZulu, their 10th league victory on the trot, in the south of Durban on Wednesday night.
Brazilian striker Lucas Riberio Costa registered his seventh league goal of the season in the 21st minute, scoring from the penalty spot after Themba Zwane had been fouled inside the area by Usuthu defender Mbongeni Gumede. Downs rolled on to Premiership win No 10 out of 10 matches in this campaign.
The penalty came because of the pressure Sundowns applied on the home side from the word go, pushing Usuthu into their own half while they had all the possession of the ball.
If you didn’t know you would have thought Sundowns were the home side in this match as they bossed possession (79%) in the first half and created the better scoring opportunities. But this has been the modus operandi of Rulani Mokwena’s team, pressing all their opponents, especially in the first 25 minutes while looking for an opening goal.
It was during that spell that Costa broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Gumede couldn’t resist fouling Zwane inside the area.
But AmaZulu coach Pablo Franko Franco Martin seemed to invite the trouble with his decision to start with five defenders in Gumede, Thembela Sikhakhane and Taariq Feilies as centre-halves; having Wayde Jooste at right-back and Riaan Hanamub on the left.
It was only after the injury of Sikhakhane towards the end of the first half that Martin was forced to change his defensive plan, introducing Celimpilo Ngema to shore up his midfield.
AmaZulu did create some good scoring opportunities before the end of the first half but Tshepang Moremi, who supported Junior Deon in attack, fluffed them all.
The second half was about managing the game and keeping the lead for Sundowns as they looked to save their energy playing this fixture with one eye on their crucial Caf Champions League Group A clash against Egypt’s Pyramids FC at Loftus on Sunday.
Though AmaZulu suffered a third loss in succession at home in all competitions, Martin will be encouraged by his side creating a few more openings in the second half when they had a better handle on the ball.
Martin will particularly feel aggrieved that referee Thabo Mkhabela concurred with his assistant in ruling offside what appeared to be a legitimate goal by Pule Ekstein in the 64th. The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder looked onside when he tapped home Moremi’s pass.
The victory keeps the Brazilians on top of the standings with 30 points and they will remain there no matter what happens at the weekend as they’re now five points clear of second-placed Cape Town City, who are meeting Stellenbosch FC in the much-anticipated Cape Town derby on Friday.
