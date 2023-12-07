Matip suffered ruptured ACL, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters after his side's 2-0 Premier League win away to Sheffield United on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old limped off in the second half of Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend, and the injury was diagnosed after a subsequent scan.
British media reported that he was likely to miss the remainder of the season.
“It's an ACL, ruptured — that's unfortunately what I expected from the first second. It looked like that, very unfortunate, but that's it,” Klopp told a press conference.
Klopp's injury worries were further increased by a knock sustained by World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who had to be replaced in the second half against Sheffield United.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said there was plenty to be positive about, despite remaining bottom of the table.
“I'm proud of the performance but it can't be a one-off, we can't just have the bounce of the new manager,” Wilder told reporters after one of the better Blades defensive performances of the Premier League season in front of a fanatical home crowd.
“That has to be the approach and attitude now. If you connect with these supporters like they did today, they will lift it and get behind it,” he added.
Wilder took the reins at the club a little more than 24 hours before second-placed Liverpool arrived to provide a stern test for his team and though they came up short, there were some bright moments.
“We asked the question of Liverpool, we made it a difficult game and I'm a little disappointed we've not got a result out of it ... I'm biased, of course I am, but the performance was a decent one,” Wilder said.
“We needed to be a little calmer in possession but we made it a competitive game, which is what I wanted the boys to produce,” Wilder explained.
The 56-year-old, who ended his first managerial spell at the club by mutual consent in March 2021, was brought back after the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom after a 5-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.
That left Wilder very little time to prepare his side but they battled well before eventually succumbing.
“I wanted us to be good. We were disappointed first half because we didn't show that composure and calmness but we had two or three counterattacks as well,” Wilder said. — Reuters
Image: MOLLY DARLINGTON / REUTERS
