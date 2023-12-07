Beleaguered Ten Hag said Man United proved something to fans

On the heels of an abysmal loss at Newcastle that sparked more reports of unrest in Manchester United's dressing room, beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag said his team wanted to send a message to their fans at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Mission accomplished. Scott McTominay scored twice and United thoroughly dominated Chelsea in a 2-1 win — a score that flattered the visitors — to climb to sixth in the table with their fourth Premier League win in five games.
“We are pleased with the result and the performance. We deserved this,” Ten Hag told the BBC. “We wanted to send this message to the crowd, but this is also our style. In the first 30 minutes, we did it perfectly on the pitch.
“When you are not on top form on the day, you get beaten,” Ten Hag added. “You need to be at your best. When you are not, you get killed. We know that and we need the right attitude every game.”
The club had banned four journalists from Tuesday's pregame press conference after they reported that the manager had lost more than 50% of the dressing room. The club said in a statement they barred the reporters because they did not give United the right of reply to negative stories.
Ten Hag said again that he was not concerned.
“I don't care about the noise,” he said. “They are used to it. It was the same (when he managed at) Ajax, but in a smaller country so fewer people.”
Wednesday's win had Old Trafford's Stretford End singing “Erik ten Hag's Red Army” in the game's dying minutes while midfielder Sofyan Amrabat defended his manager post-victory.
“He's one of the best in the world,” Amrabat told Amazon Prime. “He's a fantastic coach and we are all behind him.”
Ten Hag praised McTominay's performance. While he scored twice and is United's top league scorer this season with five, he had numerous other chances, including two rapid-fire shots that forced keeper Robert Sanchez into an acrobatic double save.
“He did great,” Ten Hag said. “He had an important role to play. He is a very good player. In possession, he was very dynamic. He scored two and could have had more.”
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was not disappointed in their performance because his players “gave everything.”
Pochettino said Chelsea had played well enough to get a draw but could not match the hosts' energy and aggression.
“A few days ago we were talking about a fantastic performance and how we were going well,” he told reporters, referring to their win over Brighton on Sunday.
“Today because we didn’t get what we wanted here, we cannot change what we say now.”
Pochettino had predicted a tough outing at Old Trafford, saying it was not a good time to face Manchester United as they had a point to prove after losing at Newcastle United.
“I am not disappointed because the players gave everything, but maybe we didn’t match the energy. They were a little bit more aggressive than us,” he added.
“But we were competitive because we made chances and maybe enough to draw the game. But when the result is 2-1 you get nothing. I think we need to be calm and keep going, trying to help the players to be ready for Sunday.”
Chelsea, who are 10th in the league with 19 points from 15 games, visit Everton on Sunday. — Reuters
Beleaguered Ten Hag said Man United proved something to fans
Image: CARL RECINE / REUTERS
On the heels of an abysmal loss at Newcastle that sparked more reports of unrest in Manchester United's dressing room, beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag said his team wanted to send a message to their fans at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Mission accomplished. Scott McTominay scored twice and United thoroughly dominated Chelsea in a 2-1 win — a score that flattered the visitors — to climb to sixth in the table with their fourth Premier League win in five games.
“We are pleased with the result and the performance. We deserved this,” Ten Hag told the BBC. “We wanted to send this message to the crowd, but this is also our style. In the first 30 minutes, we did it perfectly on the pitch.
“When you are not on top form on the day, you get beaten,” Ten Hag added. “You need to be at your best. When you are not, you get killed. We know that and we need the right attitude every game.”
The club had banned four journalists from Tuesday's pregame press conference after they reported that the manager had lost more than 50% of the dressing room. The club said in a statement they barred the reporters because they did not give United the right of reply to negative stories.
Ten Hag said again that he was not concerned.
“I don't care about the noise,” he said. “They are used to it. It was the same (when he managed at) Ajax, but in a smaller country so fewer people.”
Wednesday's win had Old Trafford's Stretford End singing “Erik ten Hag's Red Army” in the game's dying minutes while midfielder Sofyan Amrabat defended his manager post-victory.
“He's one of the best in the world,” Amrabat told Amazon Prime. “He's a fantastic coach and we are all behind him.”
Ten Hag praised McTominay's performance. While he scored twice and is United's top league scorer this season with five, he had numerous other chances, including two rapid-fire shots that forced keeper Robert Sanchez into an acrobatic double save.
“He did great,” Ten Hag said. “He had an important role to play. He is a very good player. In possession, he was very dynamic. He scored two and could have had more.”
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was not disappointed in their performance because his players “gave everything.”
Pochettino said Chelsea had played well enough to get a draw but could not match the hosts' energy and aggression.
“A few days ago we were talking about a fantastic performance and how we were going well,” he told reporters, referring to their win over Brighton on Sunday.
“Today because we didn’t get what we wanted here, we cannot change what we say now.”
Pochettino had predicted a tough outing at Old Trafford, saying it was not a good time to face Manchester United as they had a point to prove after losing at Newcastle United.
“I am not disappointed because the players gave everything, but maybe we didn’t match the energy. They were a little bit more aggressive than us,” he added.
“But we were competitive because we made chances and maybe enough to draw the game. But when the result is 2-1 you get nothing. I think we need to be calm and keep going, trying to help the players to be ready for Sunday.”
Chelsea, who are 10th in the league with 19 points from 15 games, visit Everton on Sunday. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Rugby