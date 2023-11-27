Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney, Ronaldo comparisons

Alejandro Garnacho's spectacular strike for Manchester United on Sunday could well be the goal of the season, his manager Erik ten Hag said, but he said it was too soon to be comparing his young player with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 19-year-old scored with a stunning overhead kick in the third minute to fire United to a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, leaping to meet Diogo Dalot's cross with an acrobatic scissor kick into the top right corner that instantly drew comparisons with former United striker Rooney.
“The season, still many games to play, but probably already the goal of the season,” Ten Hag told reporters. “It was incredible.”
The Argentinian teen said he himself couldn't believe he had scored.
“I didn't see how I scored, I just listened to the crowd and said 'Oh my god,'” Garnacho told NBC. “One of the best goals I've scored, I'm very happy.”
The strike echoed goals by Rooney and fellow former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, particularly Rooney's bicycle-kick stunner during the 2011 Manchester derby.
“I can't believe it,” former United captain Gary Neville said on the Sky Sports broadcast. “I don't think I've ever been in a stadium where I've seen an overhead kick as good as that — and I was there on the day that Rooney scored his in the Manchester Derby.”
Ten Hag, however, was uncomfortable comparing Garnacho so quickly with two of the club's biggest names of recent years.
“Don't compare,” said the manager, who served a one-game suspension on Sunday and so was not on the touchline.
“I don't think it's right. They all have their own identity, but for Garnacho to go that way, he has to work very hard. And you have to do it on a consistent basis. And so far, he's not.
“But he has definitely high potential to do some amazing things. It is not the first time we saw this. But if you want to be a player like Rooney or Ronaldo, you have to score 20, 25 goals in the Premier League and that's not easy to get. But potential, he has.”
The goal silenced the Goodison Park crowd except for the travelling United supporters who loudly sang “Viva Garnacho.”
Even Everton manager Sean Dyche marvelled at what he called a “lifetime goal.”
But Dyche also said having referees leave the pitch to check incidents on VAR screens was a “farce” as they never go against the review system.
Everton were trailing 1-0 when United's Anthony Martial went down in the box after an Ashley Young challenge.
Referee John Brooks initially booked Martial for simulation but changed his decision to a penalty for United after viewing a replay of the incident beside the pitch.
Marcus Rashford doubled United's lead from the spot.
“The screen thing is a farce,” Dyche told reporters. “Everyone's talking about speeding the game up. And they go over to the screen and we all know what the outcome is.
“Good or bad decisions, just get on with it. Just call it, get on with the decision and we'll all move on. Why are they standing there staring at it? I haven't seen a referee overturn one yet.”
The match was Everton's first since they were handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, a sanction which dropped them into the relegation zone in 19th spot.
“It's currently a fact until they appeal, so therefore the mentality's got to be right,” Dyche said.
“We kept trying to get something from the game. Of course, it's very difficult when the second and the third go in. But the mentality, we hit the bar, we kept creating chances.
“Fans were terrific. They are having their own say in what's going on,” he added.
“That connection with our fans is going to be really important going forward.”
Everton next visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday. — Reuters
