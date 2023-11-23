×

Soccer

Injuries redirect two NMU footballers to pursue careers in coaching

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 23 November 2023

After injuries forced them to retire early from playing football, Nelson Mandela University students Karabo Madimola and Lukho Qitsi found a love for coaching.

Madimola, 21, is the head coach of the women’s side, while Qitsi is assisting former Bafana Bafana and international player-turned-coach Elrio van Heerden with the varsity men’s team...

