‘Who is a big-name player at Kaizer Chiefs right now? No-one’: Jabulani Mendu

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Jabulani ‘S-Curl’ Mendu has urged Kaizer Chiefs to go back to their traditional values if they are to bring back the glory days at Naturena.

Amakhosi have been reduced to a laughing stock for rival fans as they have not laid their hands a major trophy since 2015 when they were crowned league champions.

Mendu, who played for the club in the 2000s, said Chiefs must not allow coaches to bring their own philosophies but work around the values that worked in the past.

As Chiefs have continued to struggle, Mamelodi Sundowns have won the league seven times, the Caf Champions League and the inaugural African Football League (AFL) this past weekend. Orlando Pirates have won three domestic cup competitions in succession.