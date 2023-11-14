×

Soccer

WATCH | Thousands bid farewell to Bobby Charlton in Manchester

By Lori Ewing - 14 November 2023
The funeral cortege of Manchester United great Bobby Charlton as it passes by Old Trafford on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Thousands of fans welcomed the funeral cortege of Manchester United great Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford on Monday as it made its way past the stadium to Manchester cathedral for a private ceremony.

Charlton, a World Cup-winner with England and one of United's greatest players, died on October 21 aged 86.

Former United manager Alex Ferguson, former players Andy Cole and Paul Scholes, England manager Gareth Southgate, and Prince William were some of the early arrivals among the about 1,000 invited guests at the cathedral for the service.

A throng of fans a dozen deep in places braved the blustery weather to clap as the cortege made its way in front of the Trinity Statue of Charlton, George Best and Denis Law, where a rings of hundreds of bouquets and scarves encircling the statue's base continues to grow.

Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, playing alongside his brother Jack. He made 758 appearances for United, scoring 249 goals.

Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton and Luke Shaw were among the current United players scheduled to attend the private service, with many absent due to international duties. Current manager Erik ten Hag was not able to attend due to a commitment in the Netherlands.

The ceremony included tributes and eulogies from United CEO David Gill, former Manchester United Foundation CEO John Shiels and a personal tribute from Charlton's family.

Reuters

